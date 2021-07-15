Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalist Case Study flyer template design, Double Side Flyer

Minimalist Case Study flyer template design, Double Side Flyer case study flyer case study flyer logo illustration banner newsletter branding background advertisement vector design
Welcome To My Portfolio
This Case Study Flyer Template is all kinds of Business and Personal Uses.
You can use this template in multipurpose ways like flyers, newsletters, printed portfolios, or other editorial designs.
This professional Case Study Template is fully editable in illustrator. Everything should be pretty straightforward. I have tried to make the item easy to use. full designs are layered. This file is high resolution 300 dpi, fully print-ready. So please don’t worry about changing. Thanks. If you are looking for the Best Case Study Designs you are in the right place. I’m waiting to work with you.
So Hurry up and Place the Order :) Stay Safe! Thank You!
Email: sohag27920@gmail.com
