Daily Logo Challenge Day 25: Photographer Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 25: Photographer Logo viewfinder minimal darkroom camera photography photographer icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
  1. Day25_PhotographyLogo-02.jpg
  2. Day25_PhotographyLogo-01.jpg

📷🚨 Day 25 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Photographer logo with the name ‘Dark Room Studios’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

