Daily Logo Challenge Day 24: Bicycle Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 24: Bicycle Logo sticker tshirt badge minimal line art daily logo challenge geared up bike bicycle icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
  1. Day24_BicycleLogo_Logo-02.jpg
  2. Day24_BicycleLogo_StickerMock.jpg
  3. Day24_BicycleLogo_TeeMock.jpg

🚲 Day 24 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Bicycle logo with the name ‘Geared Up’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

