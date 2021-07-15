Fitra Purwaka

Music Player - UI Design

Fitra Purwaka
Fitra Purwaka
  • Save
Music Player - UI Design uxresearch trenddesign webdesign app trend 2021 dj musicplayer music player uiux logo illustration creative graphic ui elegant design dark branding
Download color palette

Hi People 
Music player template to make it easier for users to develop or create music applications for their own brands. 
------------------------- 
Business inquiry 
purwakafitra@gmail.com

Thank You For Today

Fitra Purwaka
Fitra Purwaka

More by Fitra Purwaka

View profile
    • Like