Vinciane Le Chelveder

SOLEMONADE WEEKLY WARM-UP BRAND DESIGN

Vinciane Le Chelveder
Vinciane Le Chelveder
  • Save
SOLEMONADE WEEKLY WARM-UP BRAND DESIGN branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏼,
This is my design of the week, tried out a little concept.
The name I came up with is a reference for the "sun" and "so" a play on words in Spanish and English if I may say so 😂 "Sol" meaning sun, & SO Lemonade.
The will is to provide a cool packaging but with 100% organic ingredients and sugar free drink.
I think it clashes well with what you can have in mind when you think organic and healthy brand.

Hope you like it!
Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍
And if you're interested in working with me :
🖋 hello@digitalblooming.com
Feedback Appreciated 👀✌️✅

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Vinciane Le Chelveder
Vinciane Le Chelveder

More by Vinciane Le Chelveder

View profile
    • Like