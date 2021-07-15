SOLEMONADE WEEKLY WARM-UP BRAND DESIGN

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 👋🏼,
This is my design of the week, tried out a little concept.
The name I came up with is a reference for the "sun" and "so" a play on words in Spanish and English if I may say so 😂 "Sol" meaning sun, & SO Lemonade.
The will is to provide a cool packaging but with 100% organic ingredients and sugar free drink.
I think it clashes well with what you can have in mind when you think organic and healthy brand.
Hope you like it!
Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍
And if you're interested in working with me :
🖋 hello@digitalblooming.com
Feedback Appreciated 👀✌️✅