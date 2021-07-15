New FX TextFlow tool for AfterEffects

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
***New tool for After Effects !***
Make your After Effects text flow over multi-columns paragraph blocs, just like inside Indesign !
Fill them with "LoremIpsum...", "QuickBrownFox...", or even some procedural text instanciated with its powerful SampleText Generator,
and auto-align them thanks to a useful Anchor Point feature !
Grab it there before the -35% intro promo ends:
https://aescripts.com/fx-textflow/