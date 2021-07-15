Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxane Lapa

Fallout76 comic art

Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa
  • Save
Fallout76 comic art bethesda
Download color palette

Part of a sequence of images I painted for mr_w4rpath's BRB overlays for his Twitch stream. This one is from Fallout76, featuring a glowing rad toad.

Footage of the painting coming soon at https://www.youtube.com/roxanelapa.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa

More by Roxane Lapa

View profile
    • Like