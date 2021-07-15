Sign up page for mobile app for #DailyUI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#001 day of #DailyUI
The task was to create a registration page in the application or on the website.
I have implemented a login and registration window in a mobile application for learning to play the guitar.