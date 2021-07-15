Alina Maltseva

Sign up page for mobile app for #DailyUI

Sign up page for mobile app for #DailyUI
#001 day of #DailyUI

The task was to create a registration page in the application or on the website.
I have implemented a login and registration window in a mobile application for learning to play the guitar.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
