Rimon Hasan

Toyer - Law Firm Logo

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan
  • Save
Toyer - Law Firm Logo 2 letter logo design letter logo toyer logo law firm logo rimongraphics letter t law logo attorney logo t law concept logo law firm logo identity modern law firm logo pillar logo sword logo logotype colorful logo trend web design simple logo lawyer app design lawyer app trend ux design brand book
Download color palette

Toyer - Law Firm Logo

Lawyers at Big Law firms generally earn higher salaries than those in other private-sector law jobs. The most common starting salary for first-year Big Law associates was $190,000 in 2019, according to the National Association of Law Placement.

We are available for new projects - inboxclient.rh@gmail.com

Behance | YouTube | Website

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan

More by Rimon Hasan

View profile
    • Like