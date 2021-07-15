Alex Gorbunov
Gamepix - Logo Animation

Happy to present the logo animation I created for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

Great logo by Dmitry Lepisov

What do you think?

🔥 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: alexgoo.design@gmail.com

Rebound of
Gamepix Approved Logo
By Dmitry Lepisov
