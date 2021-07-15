Real Estate - Landingpage Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is my exploration of Real Estate landing page Design that aim to make it easier for people to find home sales in certain locations.
-------------------------
Free to download and Free for personal use
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/real-estate-landing-page-template-c4b73153-d7ae-435b-8900-51176a4cdac5
-------------------------
Business inquiry
purwakafitra@gmail.com
Thank You For Today