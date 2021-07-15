Real Estate - Landingpage Template

Hi People

This is my exploration of Real Estate landing page Design that aim to make it easier for people to find home sales in certain locations.

Free to download and Free for personal use

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/real-estate-landing-page-template-c4b73153-d7ae-435b-8900-51176a4cdac5

Business inquiry

purwakafitra@gmail.com

Thank You For Today