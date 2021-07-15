Fitra Purwaka

Real Estate - Landingpage Template

Real Estate - Landingpage Template uidesign uivisual graphic home navy dark elegant housing house city modern creative template realestate design ux uiux branding graphic design ui
Hi People 
This is my exploration of Real Estate landing page Design that aim to make it easier for people to find home sales in certain locations. 
------------------------- 
Free to download and Free for personal use 
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/real-estate-landing-page-template-c4b73153-d7ae-435b-8900-51176a4cdac5 
------------------------- 
Business inquiry 
purwakafitra@gmail.com

Thank You For Today

