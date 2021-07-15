Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xandrieth Xs

House of THL luxury brand palette....

Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs
  • Save
House of THL luxury brand palette.... design brand design graphic design palette colors colours gold and green colour palette brand palette colourful branding
Download color palette

The primary brand palette has three main components – T Green, H Gold and L White….

The Green and Gold combination will cover most of the creatives and visual identity system. This combination will evoke the feel of luxury. While gold adds passion, dark green will add a modest appeal. This shall extend into the creatives, production and adverts to be in tune with the premium appeal of THL….

Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs

More by Xandrieth Xs

View profile
    • Like