James Round

The Global Cooling Effect of Ocean Life - No. 3

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
The Global Cooling Effect of Ocean Life - No. 3 wildlife animal nature science editorial fish infographic underwater sea ocean
Download color palette

An explainer for China Dialogue, showing how carbon moves through ocean ecosystems.

See the full project on Behance...
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123027303/Global-Cooling-Effect-of-Ocean-Life-China-Dialogue

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like