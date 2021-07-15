WWF Belgium — Website 002

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is a privilege to work on a digital project that has the power to make a positive impact on the world we live in. It is also a great responsibility. When WWF-Belgium trusted us with the redesign of their main digital channel, we wanted to deliver a website that was able to bring the user into an immersive experience capable of provoking reflection, but most importantly true, active engagement.
Watch live: https://wwf.be/fr
Press “L” to appreciate it and share your feedback with us below!