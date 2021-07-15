Multifunction Coating Thickness Gauge, Electroplating Thickness

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
RiM LaS provides the multifunction coating thickness gauge with various functions & qualities. Keyboard with function keys that change their purpose depending on the mode of operation of the device and user-friendly and intuitive interface and additional modes and settings. Support for transducers with several calibration characteristics up to 6 for PH3 serious probes, up to 4 for NF-G probes, up to 2 F-G probes.