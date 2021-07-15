Sliven Red

Bluehost’s Birthday Blowout 2021 – Bluehost 虛擬主機生日促銷優惠，每月低至 $2.9

Bluehost's Birthday Blowout 2021 – Bluehost 虛擬主機生日促銷優惠，每月低至 $2.9
Bluehost’s Birthday Blowout 限時開跑，可以讓你獲得比平常更划算的價格購買 Bluehost 的虛擬主機。最便宜的 BASIC 方案從原價每月 $8.99 美元，特價現在只要 $2.95 美元即可入手，而對於我最推薦的「CHOICE PLUS」方案，也從原價 $16.99 美元，在期限內特惠價只需 $4.95 美元，幾乎是每年當中的最低價了，因此若你近期有購買虛擬主機的需求，不妨把握這次的機會。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/bluehosts-birthday-blowout/

