COFFEE Club Logo

logo typography branding illustration graphic design design
An idea for a coffee house minimal logo + slogan.

Coffee cup illustration - custom made.

Typography:
"COFFEE" - Font: Impact.
"Club" - Font: Tw Cen MT Condensed; Tracking: -64.
Slogan - Acumin Variable Concept.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
