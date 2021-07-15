BASF WeCreate Formulator

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tivix worked with a large global chemical company to build a new digital tool called WeCreate to develop and track formulations. The software enabled them and their customers to formulate chemicals better and quicker, for the company to create customized pricing and protected compositions and access a breadth of knowledge on specific formulations. With Tivix's app, the customer and the company was able to access the formulators portably via cloud hosted applications, leading to a true Digital Transformation of a century old print formulation guide.
–
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at connect@tivix.com
Tivix.com | Twitter | LinkedIn