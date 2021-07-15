BASF WeCreate Formulator

Tivix worked with a large global chemical company to build a new digital tool called WeCreate to develop and track formulations. The software enabled them and their customers to formulate chemicals better and quicker, for the company to create customized pricing and protected compositions and access a breadth of knowledge on specific formulations. With Tivix's app, the customer and the company was able to access the formulators portably via cloud hosted applications, leading to a true Digital Transformation of a century old print formulation guide.

