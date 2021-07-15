Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivana Mundja

Stop racism logo concept

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja
Stop racism logo concept yellow black white red equality love peace tolerance human races racism stop racial diversity graphic design logo logotype logo design
One of the logo concepts against rasicm. 4 different races (yellow, white, red, black), 4 connected hands which make a stop gesture and clearly show the idea of racial diversity and friendship.

I am available for freelance projects.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja

