Ngapak Studio

PETRICHØR SIMPLE SANS SERIF | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
Petrichør is a Sans Serif font with a Variable Font and 12 styles that perfect for your website project.
Petrichør is perfect for branding projects, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need modern font taste.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

