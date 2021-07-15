Good for Sale
Anna Tikhomirova
Pixelbuddha

Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect

Anna Tikhomirova
Pixelbuddha
Anna Tikhomirova for Pixelbuddha
  • Save
Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect illustration colorful collage city woman scrapbooking branding papercut craft texture cut scissors effect cutout design photoshop paper

Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect

Price
$18
Buy now
Available on pixelbuddha.net
Good for sale
Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect
Download color palette

Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect

Price
$18
Buy now
Available on pixelbuddha.net
Good for sale
Scissored Paper Cut-Out PS Effect

I've never been good at cutting out at school and really envied those who were. So I thought it might be a great idea to create a tool allowing everyone to create paper collages with fun and no suffering :wink:

Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
☞ We Bring Free Design Goods and Premium Products

More by Pixelbuddha

View profile
    • Like