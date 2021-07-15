Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CRICKET MATCH UI

CRICKET MATCH UI typography ui ux design app
We've come up with a simple and minimal concept app where one can check live match scores Please leave any suggestions. Does this look awesome ?

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
