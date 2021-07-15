Rhetoric App

Hey guys!

Most fears about public speaking stem from our fear of being judged. We are so scared of being criticized that we forget we have the power to share a message. Our new app Rhetoric is created to teach you how to captivate an audience so you can conquer your public speaking fears and get your message across.

