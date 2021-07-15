Rhetoric App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
Most fears about public speaking stem from our fear of being judged. We are so scared of being criticized that we forget we have the power to share a message. Our new app Rhetoric is created to teach you how to captivate an audience so you can conquer your public speaking fears and get your message across.
→ What do you think about this concept? Let us know!
Don't hesitate to write comments.
Made for ScrumLaunch by Yuliia Hlushkina