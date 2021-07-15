Rhetoric App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Most fears about public speaking stem from our fear of being judged. We are so scared of being criticized that we forget we have the power to share a message. Our new app Rhetoric is created to teach you how to captivate an audience so you can conquer your public speaking fears and get your message across.

Made for ScrumLaunch by Yuliia Hlushkina

We build great digital products for startups and brands.
