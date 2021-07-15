Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Poh

Logo Design for Pro Skater Hockey

Logo Design for Pro Skater Hockey ice hockey sports graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
A sports logo I designed for Pro Skater Hockey. Had fun with this commission since I have always been a fan of this style.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
