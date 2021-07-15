Herman Mahal

Ecommerce Website Section

Herman Mahal
Herman Mahal
Hire Me
  • Save
Ecommerce Website Section concept e-commerce commerce web design web design ecommerce digital design interface ux ui
Download color palette

Concept design for an e-commerce website. This section highlights the new arrivals section of the homepage.

Herman Mahal
Herman Mahal
Vancouver based digital designer
Hire Me

More by Herman Mahal

View profile
    • Like