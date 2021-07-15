temiss

Branding for Armamental

Branding for Armamental logo gaming egaming gaming app app design 2d art 2d graphic design logo vector brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
As an esports gaming company, Armamental wanted to show that it is a combination of Armament and Mental. It was important to make the lgoo useable for gaming platforms and app and make it memorable. That's why we made sure that the branding would follow the correct guidelines.

