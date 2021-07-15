Study with me?

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by other people's version of the popular LoFi Girl on YouTube. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJ4gkVC6NrvII8umztf0Ow)
The illustration is heavily based off a screenshot from the Japanese movie "Wolf Children". This is a self-indulgent piece, everything in the illustration represent a part of my interests.