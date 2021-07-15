Alice

Study with me?

Inspired by other people's version of the popular LoFi Girl on YouTube. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJ4gkVC6NrvII8umztf0Ow)

The illustration is heavily based off a screenshot from the Japanese movie "Wolf Children". This is a self-indulgent piece, everything in the illustration represent a part of my interests.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
