Franko Ro

Creative collective Boat

Franko Ro
Franko Ro
  • Save
Creative collective Boat ocean collective brand graphic design sail boat branding iconography boat icon
Download color palette

Un-used logo and brand proposal for Ocean Collective. A non-profit organization that celebrate filmmakers that are targeting issues in our seas and waters to have a better planet.

Instagram x Web x Behance

Franko Ro
Franko Ro

More by Franko Ro

View profile
    • Like