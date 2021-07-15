best Branding for Pure Paint

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I am so excited to share with you the branding we did for paint company.
- It has multi-shades of one color that resembles color varieties and options (just a visual high-end concept).
- there are so many hidden concepts one sees while examining it.
Go ahead, leave an order.
I will also create something interesting for you
for any questions or orders, email me at : muhammadilyas137137@gmail.com
like our facebook page for project updates: facebook.com/plotfoxx