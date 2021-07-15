Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sasha Astafieva

Keep in touch

Sasha Astafieva
Sasha Astafieva
  • Save
Keep in touch application product design ui applications popup keepintouch clean
Download color palette

Hi folks!
I made a design for the email collection window! This pop-up window is very useful for users who want to always stay up-to-date and get discounts first

Keep your Mac fast, clean and free of junk with Nektony's apps. Find the application at https://nektony.com/mac-app-cleaner

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Sasha Astafieva
Sasha Astafieva

More by Sasha Astafieva

View profile
    • Like