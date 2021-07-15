Flat/ Minimalist Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Welcome to my Modern Minimalist Logo Design Gig.
As an experienced designer, I am happy to have you on my gig and would love to let you know a bit brief about me. As an energetic, hardworking, and skilled designer who has been a part of logo designing for quite a while now and with my experience and conversant with current trends, I am able to pick and choose the summary of every individual that comes to me and goes with a design that was dream! I take the pride of making sure to put an extra mile for the client satisfaction.
Why choose Me?
- Professional, unique and fresh ideas
- HIGH Resolutions and 300 Dpi
- 100% Satisfaction
- Quick Reply
- Great communication
- Unlimited Revisions
Minimalist Logo | Minimal | Professional | Text | Vintage | Logo Design | Real Estate Logo | Luxury
Please send me the following details:
- Detail description of your logo idea
- Colour scheme
- Font name
- Any other helping ideas
I'm sure the logo that I made will make you feel satisfied.
----- thank you for your attention. -----