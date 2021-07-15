High altitude iceberg

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Iceberg is a piece of ice as big as mountains and rivers. It is free to drift in the ocean without glacier or ice shelf. The density of ice is about 917kg / m3, while the density of sea water is about 1025kg / m3. According to Archimedes' law, we can know that about 90% of the free floating icebergs sink under the surface of sea water. So looking at the shape floating on the surface of the water, you can't guess the shape under the water.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN