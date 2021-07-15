🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey everyone!
Here is a Social networking app for neighbourhood. An easy way to connect with your neighbours through chat, call, meetups, events, group activities etc. User can fill out his preference in order to find his neighbours.
You can check out my submission here and vote for your favourites.
Feel free to give feedback! :)
Have an amazing day!