UI Concept | Qude CSR website

UI Concept | Qude CSR website branding website web ux ui design
Qude is a multi-dimensional ecosystem where nature and technology meet.

Qude funds eco-regeneration and carbon-offsetting projects by connecting landowners, corporate sponsors, and environmental experts through our blockchain network.

Designer: Chuong Vu
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
