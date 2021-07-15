Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jasmijn Solange Evans

Cosmopolitan

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans
  • Save
Cosmopolitan illustratie packaging illustration tea packaging sunbathing girl summervibe summer vintage 80s palmtrees mocktail cosmopolitan branding editorial holland design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Cabinet of Curiositeas, Cosmopolitan packaging.

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans

More by Jasmijn Solange Evans

View profile
    • Like