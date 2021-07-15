Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yaroslava S.

Dark UI

Dark UI fish farm artificial intelligence modern technology responsive webdesign product design branding graphic design robot webdesign typography layout ux ui
🎯 I created the concept of a desktop app to keep our underwater world clean
easily

👉 The practical way of using this technology is to prevent the fish farm from
different kinds of pollution and to care about fish health

💯 New progressive technology like modern underwater robots allow to
maneuver in the fish pen in order to clean all required places.

Let's talk about your project:
jaroslavna2@gmail.com

My projects are at:
https://www.behance.net/yaroslava2

