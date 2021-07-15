🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎯 I created the concept of a desktop app to keep our underwater world clean
easily
👉 The practical way of using this technology is to prevent the fish farm from
different kinds of pollution and to care about fish health
💯 New progressive technology like modern underwater robots allow to
maneuver in the fish pen in order to clean all required places.
Let's talk about your project:
jaroslavna2@gmail.com
My projects are at:
https://www.behance.net/yaroslava2