Muhammad Ilyas

minimal branding for an event company

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
minimal branding for an event company branding vector logo icon design corporate identity logo design brand design branding for event company
Download color palette

hello guys, here is the initial concept of brand identity of COCCINLELLE. We are still working on this design and are excited to show you the final results when ready.
to hire us: email at muhammadilyas137137@gmail.com

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like