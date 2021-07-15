Mail client/Open mail

Olga Mayorova

Continue to post my next shots. Besides standard mail client's functions like sort emails to folders, schedule meeting in calendar, users can easily find photos, videos or documents just click on certain icon in header.

When users open email they can see all chat history, find links and attachment from this sender very fast.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
