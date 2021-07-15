Dora Curkovic

"How Is Blockchain Used in the Software Development Industry?"

Dora Curkovic
Dora Curkovic
  • Save
"How Is Blockchain Used in the Software Development Industry?" ipad procreate software development development crypto blockchain marketing blog post digital agency design illustration
Download color palette

Tried improving my Procreate and 3D skills with this blockchain illustration. It is somewhat of an recreation of an illustration by the incredible Pedro Correa, so all the props go to him.

Check out our article on the topic of blockchain.

Dora Curkovic
Dora Curkovic

More by Dora Curkovic

View profile
    • Like