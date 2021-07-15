Donald Ugo

Dummy Home Page

Donald Ugo
Donald Ugo
  • Save
Dummy Home Page app icon ux branding ui illustration design
Download color palette

This was the first UI project I designed, thanks to Adobe XD.
Learnt about white spaces, color & contrast, visual hierarchy, and decided to give it a try

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Donald Ugo
Donald Ugo
Like