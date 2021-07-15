Zen Fine Liner Art & Mandala Creator

Creating stippled Zentangle® inspired art and mandala designs just got a whole lot quicker and easier!

DOWNLOAD A FREE SAMPLE PACK HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wabLDArN3jdCUrqFSy_B9XZUqZx7DuH1/view?usp=sharing

If you've ever marveled at the stunning complexity of Zentangle style and mandala art, but feel overwhelmed by the idea of creating your own, then this pack is the perfect shortcut for you. For those who aren't familiar with Zentangle, it's beautifully complex art is created by combining multiple structured patterns to build a larger image. This striking look is usually achieved through contrasting black and white in fine liner.

Inspired by the art of Escher, and building on my years of experience designing mandala coloring books at a children's book publisher, this complete pack contains stippled, fine liner pattern brushes along with a few art brushes and a set of mandala templates to get you started.

So, how does it work?

The brushes do the hard work for you! They repeat the hand-drawn fine liner material along a stroke so simply draw a line and the stippled pattern will repeat automatically along it - saving you hours!

The pack contains all of these useful components:

The Brushes

44 Pattern Brushes.

8 Art Brushes.

1 Fine Liner Outline Brush.

2 Stipple Shading Brushes.

A quick reference guide

This will help you quickly find the right brushes for the task in hand. In PDF format and included in the brushes document too.

Example files

I've included a number of the preview images for you to backwards engineer. Please note: these are for personal use only and you may not use them commercially.

Instructions

A very thorough guide on how to load, apply and then adjust the brushes is supplied. This also includes a section dedicated to making your own mandalas.

Please note! This product is compatible with Illustrator CS5, CS6, CC and 2020 only.