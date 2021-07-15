Blocky, Bouncy and Softie

The chance to design enemies and allies didn't came up until very late in the development of the game, when the version became more stable and I gained enough knowledge to apply some very rudimentary and basic AI. I aimed for minimal and iconic designs inspired by Super Mario and Kirby NPCs. The characters with the sunglasses (Blocky and Bouncy) are malware, ready to block and bounce Sendy in order to bust his mission. The blue one with the spectacles (Softie) is the personification of software and will accompany Sendy during the tutorial level to teach the player how to play Textory.