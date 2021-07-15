Katia Stukota

Meet Tamara

This is Tamara - Our New Customizable Female Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Tamara can change outfits, lipsync your words, follow you head movements, walk, perform animations and more.

You can Download Tamara.puppet at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/tamara-female-african-american-puppet/

Hope You Like Tamara 🤍💚💜

