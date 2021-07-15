Rares Cimpean

3D Icons: Services

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean
  • Save
3D Icons: Services graphic design saas tech branded iconography icons visual design ui branding design diorama 3d concept blender 3d art 3d illustration
Download color palette

Working on a super exciting project, and I wanted to drop this piece here for you to enjoy. The hype around this project can't even be described into words. I hope you enjoy them and have a great rest of the week!

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean

More by Rares Cimpean

View profile
    • Like