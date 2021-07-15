Sendy is the abstract personification of a message being sent. Originally looked more like the ghosts in Pac-Man but in later drafts I took inspiration from the original Sonic The Hedgehog designs trying to convey a sense of dynamism and speed while keeping the design as minimal as possible. The shape of Sendy's head it's like the speech bubbles often used in text apps. The disjointed parts that form the body can be stretched and rearranged to easily convey a sensation of rest or speed when needed.