Utsav Parekh

Banking Dashboard Design

Utsav Parekh
Utsav Parekh
  • Save
Banking Dashboard Design uiuxguruji ux design ui design banking card credit card dashboard design dashboard web
Download color palette

Thanks for watching!

If you like it, kindly appreciate this presentation.
👍

I'm available for new projects!
Drop me a line utsavparekh8133@gmail.com

Wana see tutorials of my designs?
Check my YouTube Channel

Checkout my works on
https://dribbble.com/parekhutsav
https://instagram.com/uiuxguruji
https://www.behance.net/parekhutsav

Utsav Parekh
Utsav Parekh

More by Utsav Parekh

View profile
    • Like