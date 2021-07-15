Karol Witkowski
Boldare

How to be eco-friendly – concept

Karol Witkowski
Boldare
Karol Witkowski for Boldare
Hire Us
  • Save
How to be eco-friendly – concept ui ux natural planet enviroment ecology ecofriendly zero waste zerowaste ecologic paper eco-friendly eco
How to be eco-friendly – concept ui ux natural planet enviroment ecology ecofriendly zero waste zerowaste ecologic paper eco-friendly eco
How to be eco-friendly – concept ui ux natural planet enviroment ecology ecofriendly zero waste zerowaste ecologic paper eco-friendly eco
How to be eco-friendly – concept ui ux natural planet enviroment ecology ecofriendly zero waste zerowaste ecologic paper eco-friendly eco
Download color palette
  1. Shot_08_01.jpg
  2. Shot_08_02.jpg
  3. Shot_08_03.jpg
  4. Shot_08_04.jpg

Hello 👋

I want to share the concept of the platform that informs how to be eco-friendly. It shows good practices and allows users to check their progrees divided into a few groups like lifestyle, cleaning and so on.

Currently we are looking for
Product Designers

Boldare
Boldare
Digital product design & development company
Hire Us

More by Boldare

View profile
    • Like