Location Tracker - Daily UI 20

Happy New Year dribblers!🖐️
Here is my 20th Daily UI day: Location tracker.
I have created a launch page of the location tracker application in blue. #dailyui
Design: Adobe XD
If you enjoyed it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots!
Share your opinion! :)