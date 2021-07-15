Ramon Bosch

Textory UI portfolio
Textory is a video my first ever game demo made with Unreal Engine 4 and Blender designed for Android and iOS. Discover an epic world behind your wi-fi signal, travel with Sendy through a city full of dangerous malware to deliver a very important text message. I kept it simple while designing the UI, using bright colours that remind me of old Nintendo controller buttons.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
