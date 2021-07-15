Textory UI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Textory is a video my first ever game demo made with Unreal Engine 4 and Blender designed for Android and iOS. Discover an epic world behind your wi-fi signal, travel with Sendy through a city full of dangerous malware to deliver a very important text message. I kept it simple while designing the UI, using bright colours that remind me of old Nintendo controller buttons.