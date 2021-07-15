Ries Vormspraak

Vormspraak

Vormspraak orange brown logodesign shapes beeldspraak form logo design vormspraak serif graphic design branding affinity
My Vormspraak logo.
Vorm (form/shape) Spraak (speak/speech) - To Speak with Shapes.
Derivative of the Dutch word Beeldspraak (metaphor).

